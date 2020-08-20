Brigham doctor on Boston schools pausing reopening, 4% COVID-19 rate Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:35s - Published 3 minutes ago Brigham doctor on Boston schools pausing reopening, 4% COVID-19 rate Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes with Brigham and Women's Hospital weighs in after Boston schools announced they were pausing the district's reopening plan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this MA TV News Brigham doctor on Boston schools pausing reopening, 4% COVID-19 rate - WCVB Boston https://t.co/1Uz57dfVy0 6 minutes ago

Related videos from verified sources Brigham and Women's doctor on state's flu vaccine requirement for schools



Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital, also discusses college reopening plans, and whether universities need to reconsider plans. Credit: WCVB Duration: 03:30 Published on August 20, 2020

