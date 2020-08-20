Brigham doctor on Boston schools pausing reopening, 4% COVID-19 rate

Global  
 

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes with Brigham and Women's Hospital weighs in after Boston schools announced they were pausing the district's reopening plan.


