COVID-19 cases rising

SINCE CLASSES STARTED ALMOST 2MONTHS AGO CLINTON PUBLICSCHOOLS HAS RECORDED 17POSITIVE COVID CASES.

INCLUDINGTWO STUDENTS AT EASTSIDEELEMENTARY DIAGNOSED JUST THISWEEK.ENGINEERING 647724-33ROBERT CHAPMAN/SPOKESMAN EVERYTIME WE HAVE A CASE WE ARELETTING OUR COMMUNITY KNOW.WE'RE NOT TRYING TO HIDE ITWE'RENOT TRYING TO PUT IT SOMEWHEREONA WEBSITE WHERE IT'S DIFFICULTTOFIND.STATE HEALTH OFFICER DR. THOMASDOBBSTWEETED WEDNESDAY THEY'VE SEENOVER 300NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AMONG K-12STUDENTS.6000 SCHOOL KIDS ARE NOW UNDERQUARANTINE.CLINTON SCHOOLS SPOKESMAN ROBERTCHAPMAN WOULDN'T TELL US HOWMANYSTUDENTS AND TEACHERS ARECURRENTLY IN QUARANTINE, CITINGPRIVACY ISSUES.ENGINEERING 64775:11-5:14WE CAN'T RELEASE THOSE NUMBERSWE ARE ONLY RELEASING THENUMBERS OF POSITIVE CASES.ACCORDING TO CHAPMAN, SCHOOLLEADERS ARE CONDUCTING CONTACTTRACING FOR ALL POSITIVE CASES.ENGINEERING 64772:38-2:48WE'RE LOOKING AT STUDENTS WHERETHEY SIT EVERY STUDENT SET ADESK.

EVERY TEACHER HAS ASEATING CHART.

SO WE CAN VERYMUCH SEE WHO THAT STUDENT OR THETEACHER WHAT'S AROUND.CLINTON ADMINISTRATORS BELIEVESTHE POSITIVE CASES COME FROMCOMMUNITY TRANSMISSION.

ROSSADAMSTHEY'RE URGING FAMILIES TOMINIMIZE TRAVEL AND SOCIALGATHERING SO THAT STUDENTS WON'TBRING THE VIRUS TO THESCHOOL AND SPREAD IT IN THECLASSROOM.

ROSS ADAMS 16 WAPTNEWS.

