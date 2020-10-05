Jackson County School District to end virtual learning October 12th

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 day ago

School Superintendent Dr. John Strycker says it is safe for all students to return to campus.

For the first time since school began, the district is showing zero new COVID cases.

the jackson county school disrtict will no longer offer virtual learning, after monday, october 12th and for the first time since school began, the district is reporting zero new covid cases.

School superintendent doctor john stryker says its safe for all students to return to campus.

- - come october 12th, around 1200- jackson county school who spent- the last nine weeks - participating in virtual- learning will return to campus.- school- superintendent doctor john- stryker says the the goal has - always been to return fully to- traditional learning.

- "we have always felt that if ou students are healthy they - need to be in school.

At the- start of the school year, - there was a lot of uncertainty.- no one has trained for- these times that we are going - through.

So we were really very- cautious and we wanted to - provide our parents options - so we offered a virtual option.- dr. stryker says the decision t- end virtual learning came - after the administration- realized the grades of many - of the students participating - began to suffer.- "we used the data from each school and we found that 60 - percent of the students choosin- the virtual option- were failing at least one - subject, 40 percent were- failing 2 subjects.

In our- middle school, we foundthat 25- percent of our middle schoolers- were failing 4- subjects.

- dr. stryker says virtual- learning also took a negative - toll on - teachers, who began feeling - burnt out.- ashleigh fortenberry- "dr. stryker says he knows not everyone in the school district- agrees with the decision to end- virtual learning.

In fact, he - says a- few parents have already voiced- their concerns."

One parent, who reached out to- news 25, said they would sue- the district if their child - - - - becomes infected with covid-19.- another parent says the student- are failing only- because the programs are- designed for them to.

- in response doctor stryker had- this to say.- "they can contact me personally i'll even set a time to - bring them to school with me.

- i'll go that far that if a- parent is - that concerned they can just- contact me and we can do a walk- through together.

I think if- they see the level of care- our teachers and administration- put in they will- feel much better.

That- combination i think will help - so i will go that far and say - that."

