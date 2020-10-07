Return To Sender: Rookie USPS Mail Carrier Dumped Ballots Into New Jersey Dumpsters

Nicholas Beauchene began working for the US Postal Service in July, 2020.

No longer.

The DOJ has charged him for dumping 1,875 pieces of mail, including ballots, in two dumpsters in North Arlington and West Orange, New Jersey.

CNN reports postal investigators believe the 26-year-old dumped the mail on two different days, from two different mail routes.

The North Arlington dumpster contained 98 general election ballots; the West Orange dumpster had one general election ballot.

All was eventually delivered.

All the mail was eventually delivered.

Beauchene was arrested and charged with one count of delay of mail and one of obstruction of mail.