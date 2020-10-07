Eddie Van Halen tribute from talented teen

He has been educated by the classic rock masters via YouTube.

Justus Bedard is a 14-year old, self-taught guitar player.

His favorite was Eddie Van Halen.

On hearing of Van Halen's untimely death on October 6, Bedard paid tribute by playing part of "Eruption," a song recorded 29 years before he was born.