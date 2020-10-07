Global  
 

Eddie Van Halen tribute from talented teen

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Justus Bedard is a 14-year old, self-taught guitar player.

He has been educated by the classic rock masters via YouTube.

His favorite was Eddie Van Halen.

On hearing of Van Halen's untimely death on October 6, Bedard paid tribute by playing part of "Eruption," a song recorded 29 years before he was born.




Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Liszewski breaks silence after his death [Video]

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Liszewski breaks silence after his death

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Liszewski breaks silence after his death

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:36Published
Hollywood Remembers Eddie Van Halen | THR News [Video]

Hollywood Remembers Eddie Van Halen | THR News

Eddie Van Halen's death from cancer at the age of 65 has shaken up Hollywood and the music industry, with numerous stars quickly taking to social media to pay tribute to the legendary guitarist.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:28Published
Mötley Crüe and Metallica have led the tributes to Eddie Van Halen. [Video]

Mötley Crüe and Metallica have led the tributes to Eddie Van Halen.

The Van Halen guitarist passed away on Tuesday following a “long and arduous battle” with tongue cancer, his son Wolfgang Van Halen has confirmed, and now the world of music has paid tribute to the..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:08Published