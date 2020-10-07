Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

7 UpFront: Looking ahead to the Vice Presidential debate

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 06:34s - Published
7 UpFront: Looking ahead to the Vice Presidential debate

7 UpFront: Looking ahead to the Vice Presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are set to face off in the Vice Presidential debate.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

History beckons, Kamala Harris halo blooms ahead of Vice Presidential debate

As far as numbers go, Kamala Harris, the first ever Indian and African American woman on a US...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteCBS NewsHNGNNPR


How to watch the first vice presidential debate

How to watch the first vice presidential debate Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge On Wednesday, October 7th, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteCBS NewsHNGNNPR


Mike Pence has got a lot of explaining to do

Mike Pence has got a lot of explaining to do (CNN)A vice presidential debate is usually a high-wire act: two candidates battling in a high-stakes...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

VP debate safety questioned after what happened in Cleveland and more [Video]

VP debate safety questioned after what happened in Cleveland and more

The Vice-Presidential Debate will be held tonight. After what happened in Cleveland with the Presidential Debate and President Trump testing positive shortly afterward, tonight’s event will look very..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:14Published
Candidates In Vice Presidential Debate Get Some Advice From Their Surrogates [Video]

Candidates In Vice Presidential Debate Get Some Advice From Their Surrogates

The one -- and only -- vice presidential debate is Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City, and both candidates expect it to be different from that first presidential debate; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:19Published
Keller @ Large: What To Expect In Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Keller @ Large: What To Expect In Vice Presidential Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will square off in their first and only debate.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:39Published