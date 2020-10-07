Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Zolciak and daughter Brielle Biermann talk internet trolls, 'Don't Be Tardy' and the Kardashians

Video Credit: We Should Talk - Duration: 45:25s - Published
Kim Zolciak and daughter Brielle Biermann talk internet trolls, 'Don't Be Tardy' and the Kardashians

Kim Zolciak and daughter Brielle Biermann talk internet trolls, 'Don't Be Tardy' and the Kardashians

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been a reality TV mainstay ever since "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" premiered in 2008.

Eight seasons into her spinoff "Don't Be Tardy," Kim and her family show no signs of slowing down.

Gibson Johns interviews Kim and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, about dealing with negative Instagram comments, the internet's obsession with what work they have or haven't gotten done, going into business together with KAB Cosmetics, why Kim was "pissed" at Andy Cohen ahead of BravoCon and much more.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

hemsley_h

Hemsley Germain Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Reveals Her Must-Have Food | https://t.co/1GRTdzzkFa https://t.co/9WsoqOOYgV 32 minutes ago

InTheFame

InTheFame Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Reveals Her Must-Have Food https://t.co/P5nNRIvdV9 1 day ago