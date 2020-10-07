Kim Zolciak and daughter Brielle Biermann talk internet trolls, 'Don't Be Tardy' and the Kardashians

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been a reality TV mainstay ever since "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" premiered in 2008.

Eight seasons into her spinoff "Don't Be Tardy," Kim and her family show no signs of slowing down.

Gibson Johns interviews Kim and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, about dealing with negative Instagram comments, the internet's obsession with what work they have or haven't gotten done, going into business together with KAB Cosmetics, why Kim was "pissed" at Andy Cohen ahead of BravoCon and much more.