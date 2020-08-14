Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at Shimla residence

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh during a press conference on October 07 demanded CBI investigation against the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' team which was investigating the case. Vikas Singh accused AIIMS team of sheer negligence and irresponsible behaviour regarding the case. Vikas Singh said, "Their job was to provide medical legal evidence and they have drastically failed in it. The way they have formed the report, the way they have given lose statements, the way their team members have been making statements in front of media, this clearly showcases that they have committed extreme negligence. CBI should investigate their conduct also. This is also against the ethical regulations of Medical Council of India."
Amidst protest from some fellow BJP MLAs, a major reshuffle in Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led coalition government took place on September 24 by dropping six cabinet ministers and inducting five new MLAs including two ex-MLAs who had resigned from the Congress party. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by BJP's vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and BJP North East general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal. "This kind of reshuffling is normal in politics. Whatever I'm doing is with blessing of central leaders. I hope we can work more for development," says CM N Biren Singh The two ex- MLAs inducted as ministers today are Okram Henry Singh and Oinam Lhukhoi Singh. Both were Congress MLAs who had resigned from the state assembly and joined the BJP in August this year. The other three inducted as ministers in the government are MLAs Sorokhaibam Rajen, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and Vungzagin Valte. All three are from the BJP. One more cabinet seat is still yet to be filled as six cabinet ministers have been removed from the government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on 3rd October. While talking to media persons in Shimla, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur said, "Prime Minister is likely to visit Manali on October 03 for inauguration of Atal Tunnel. He will also visit Lahaul after that, according to the proposed plan. It has not been finalised yet." The tunnel is being built in Eastern Pir Panjal range on Leh-Manali Highway of the Himalayas. With this tunnel, Lahaul and Spiti will get all weather connectivity. It has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a jibe at former state minister Devendra Fadnavis over Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh asked if Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh alleged Pandey of defaming Mumbai and Maharashtra police during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Fadnavis is BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls. Deshmukh has also ordered a probe into “conspiracy to defame Maharashtra”. The state home minister blamed BJP for defaming the Mumbai police in Sushant’s death probe. Deshmukh asked BJP to apologize for defaming Maharashtra. Mumbai police’s cybercrime unit submitted a report over the creation of fake accounts to defame the police. The report said at least 80,000 fake accounts were created on social media to defame Mumbai police. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published
COVID-19 outbreak has affected small scale businesses across country. Pineapple farmers and sellers in Dimapur's Molvum village claimed that their sales have dropped by 50% due to COVID-19 pandemic. A local seller Hatneilang Thadou said, "I'm not earning much now since there are no travelers on the highway, I use to earn Rs 1000-1500/day earlier."
The first Indian Army convoy passed through the newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel near Manali on October 07. The tunnel helps in saving four to five hours of travel time while travelling from Manali to Leh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 03 had inaugurated world's longest highway tunnel. The 9.02 kilometers long tunnel connects Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Lahaul-Spiti.
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) incurred huge loss amid COVID-19. Lack of inter-state service has also impacted tourism in hill state. Speaking to ANI, Transport Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Bikram Thakur said, "Till date HRTC has incurred loss of Rs 1,387 crore which includes loss of previous year (2019) which was around Rs 154 crore. Amid coronavirus total 728 inter-state bus services are suspended in HP.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on October 07 came down heavy on All India Institute of Medical Sciences' report which ruled out the possibility of murder. Vikas Singh informed that a..