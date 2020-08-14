Global  
 

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at Shimla residence

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at Shimla residence

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at Shimla residence

Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his residence in Shimla on October 07.

Himachal Pradesh DGP confirmed the death of Kumar.

Kumar was in service in both the central government and the Himachal Pradesh state government for more than 37 years.

Speaking to mediapersons, DGP said, "In a suicide note, he has written that his soul was embarking on a new journey and everyone needed to be happy.

He has written that there should be no rituals or ceremonies."


 Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland, and Ex-CBI Director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at his residence in Shimla?, SP Shimla Mohit Chawla has informed.
