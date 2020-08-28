Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:21s - Published
The Wolf of Wall Street Movie (2013) - Clip with Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio - Only short skirts

The Wolf of Wall Street Movie (2013) - Clip with Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio - Scene from the film: Only short skirts Plot synopsis: Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government.

Director: Martin Scorsese Writers: Terence Winter, Jordan Belfort Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie


