Vice President Pence and Kamala Harris will debate in the only vice presidential debate tonight in Salt Lake City.

Tune In Tonight For The Only Vice Presidential Debate Before The Election On November 3rd

US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris will face off in Salt Lake City,...

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris face off in their first and only vice...

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are set to square off tonight for the first and...