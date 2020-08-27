Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local Responders Ready To Help With Delta

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Local Responders Ready To Help With Delta

Local Responders Ready To Help With Delta

Breken Terry spoke with Colbert County Emergency Management to find out how they're preparing for the latest hurricane threat.

It's already been a busy weather season for emergency management officials here in north alabama, and with hurricane delta approaching alabama counties that have already been impacted by storms this year already are putting out new calls for help.

Waay31's breken terry spoke with colbert county emergency management to find out how they're preparing for the latest hurricane threat.

Colbert county emergency management director michael smith says if all is well on the home front from hurricane delta they might send crews to help the sourthern counties but right now




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Local Greek organizations team up to offer free COVID-19 testing, voter registration in East Cleveland [Video]

Local Greek organizations team up to offer free COVID-19 testing, voter registration in East Cleveland

The Zeta Omega Chapter and Zeta Kappa Kappa Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. joined the Greater Cleveland Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. on Saturday in East Cleveland to..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:20Published
Local First Responders Ready To Head To LA [Video]

Local First Responders Ready To Head To LA

Team members from all across North Alabama are on standby ready to head to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Local first responders ready to head to Louisiana to help with hurricane damage recovery [Video]

Local first responders ready to head to Louisiana to help with hurricane damage recovery

Local first responders ready to head to Louisiana to help with hurricane damage recovery

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished