No More Lazy Dogs: There's A New Way To Learn To Type

In the olden days, high schoolers were taught to type by copying sentences like 'the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.'

Now, Gizmodo reports there's a new app that teaches typing by asking you to copy great literature.

Adam Doquiatan's site, called TypeLit.io, lets you pick from a library of public domain classics.

It then shows you the text of each chapter.

Doquiatan explains he's merely shared the method he used to learn to type.