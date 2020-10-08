Parenting & Pregnancy: OBGYN vs Midwife

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 weeks ago

Women's Care offers the option of care with an OBGYN or midwife through pregnancy.

Pregnancy segment.

Throughout pregnancy, what color should you paint your baby's room, or what's your birth plan.

These choices come later in pregnancy, but one needs to be made right from the start.

Marisa wolozyn goes into greater detail for us tonight women's care is full of obgyns and, now, teams of midwives, helping women through every phase of life, including pregnancy.

Women's care wants newly pregnant moms to know they have options for care.

Doctors and midwives work seamlessly with one another to give their patients the best care.

Certified nurse midwife brooklynne travis says midwives use evidence-based care and focus on nutrition and the overall health of a woman during pregnancy.

Bt birth is a normal physiological process and so everything that we can do support a woman's body naturally through this process is what we focus on a midwife is an advanced practice nurse who has a graduate level training in women's care and obstetrics.

They are a great option for a person that is generally healthy and has no preexisting complications--or in other words, someone considered low risk.

However, for those pregnancies that may be considered high risk, an obgyn, or a medical doctor that has completed residency in obstetrics and gynecology, may be a better option.

Women's care doctor heather york says an obgyn is trained for problems that may come about with a high-risk pregnancy hy a high-risk pregnancy is someone with a medical problem before pregnancy.

Or someone who is older when they are expecting their child.

Someone who has had a c- section before, or a multitude of medical problems that might contribute to issues during the pregnancy, like high blood pressure and diabetes if a low-risk pregnancy becomes a high-risk pregnancy, travis says the patient has "risked out" of a midwife's care.

But with obgyns right there, it's easy to transfer care.

Bt we have our doctors, our obgyns just outside the door.

And we can open the door, and stick our head out, and have an obgyn in the conversation that we're having on the other hand, if a patient is healthy and everything is going well in the pregnancy, an obgyn may ask if want to transfer to a midwife's care.

Hy it makes it very easy to collaborate our care together, so if they have a patient who develops a risk factor or has a risk factor, we can work together on.

And having our midwives here really allows them to continue to care for their patient, just with support from the doctor if needed bt it goes both ways and i think that what's important to highlight about a team, it really is a two-way street between the midwives and obgyns.

It's a really healthy, really fun collaboration to be a part of there are many similarities in care between the midwives and doctors, including the fact they both deliver babies at riverbend.

But if you're still not sure which one to go with, a midwife or an obgyn, women's care says you can have a consultation with