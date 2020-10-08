Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Heartbreaking Companion Deaths in Video Games

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:21s - Published
Top 10 Heartbreaking Companion Deaths in Video Games

Top 10 Heartbreaking Companion Deaths in Video Games

There are some major spoilers ahead, so be advised!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the saddest and most impactful deaths of video game companions.

There are some major spoilers ahead, so be advised!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the saddest and most impactful deaths of video game companions.

Our countdown includes Conker’s Bad Fur Day, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gears of War 3, The Last of Us and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Hardest Legend Of Zelda Boss Ever [Video]

The Hardest Legend Of Zelda Boss Ever

Over the years, Link has protected Hyrule from countless threatening foes, leading to some thrilling battles against the likes of Ganon and Stallord. But there's one battle that stands head and..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:06Published
The Hardest Game to Platinum On PS4 [Video]

The Hardest Game to Platinum On PS4

It’s satisfying to complete games, but if you're chasing your next PlayStation Platinum Trophy, you'd be best to avoid this game.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:07Published
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Review [Video]

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Review

As kids, we dreamed of the day that Mario Kart could be brought to life, and Home Circuit brings us as close to that dream as we've ever come!

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:00Published