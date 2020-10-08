Top 10 Heartbreaking Companion Deaths in Video Games
Top 10 Heartbreaking Companion Deaths in Video Games
There are some major spoilers ahead, so be advised!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the saddest and most impactful deaths of video game companions.
There are some major spoilers ahead, so be advised!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the saddest and most impactful deaths of video game companions.
Our countdown includes Conker’s Bad Fur Day, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gears of War 3, The Last of Us and more!