Car Crash Closes Part Of HWY 57 Near Evansville Airport

We begin tonight with breaking newsws out of vanderburgh county --- where a serious car crash has caused a massive power outage.

44news reporter tyler druin is live at highway 57 with what he's learned.

Tyler?

That single vehicle accident happened around 3 olock- 1,600 people were without power- according to vector in, nearly all of those customers have had service restoredaccor ding to evansville police a man driving a brand new porsche on highway 57 at old petersburg road and bussing road, that near the airport and enterprise rental car - police say the man simply lost control of the vehicle veered off of the road, and struck a utility pole.

Snapping that pole in half.officers on scene tell me the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to an evansville hospital by emsyou can see about 10 veteran trucks here right now trying a new pole back into the ground- i am told that some parts of the airport were affected however they run off of generators and have continue to operate business as normal.tylerau thorities in the area are asking people to avoid this area for the next few hours so that crews can work to repair the damage