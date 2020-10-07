Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What To Expect From The Vice Presidential Debate

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:13s - Published
What To Expect From The Vice Presidential Debate

What To Expect From The Vice Presidential Debate

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down what to expect in the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris Wednesday evening.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

History beckons, Kamala Harris halo blooms ahead of Vice Presidential debate

As far as numbers go, Kamala Harris, the first ever Indian and African American woman on a US...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteCBS NewsHNGNNPR


How to watch the first vice presidential debate

How to watch the first vice presidential debate Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge On Wednesday, October 7th, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteCBS NewsHNGNNPR


Mike Pence has got a lot of explaining to do

Mike Pence has got a lot of explaining to do (CNN)A vice presidential debate is usually a high-wire act: two candidates battling in a high-stakes...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Previewing Vice Presidential Debate Between Mike Pence And Kamala Harris [Video]

Previewing Vice Presidential Debate Between Mike Pence And Kamala Harris

CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink previews the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:34Published
Can plexiglass help prevent the spread of COVID-19? Here’s what an infectious disease expert had to say [Video]

Can plexiglass help prevent the spread of COVID-19? Here’s what an infectious disease expert had to say

Plexiglass is being used for Wednesday’s vice presidential debate after the White House has become a COVID-19 hotspot. But how much protection does that plexiglass really offer?

Credit: WREG     Duration: 01:27Published
Tune In Tonight For The Only Vice Presidential Debate Before The Election On November 3rd [Video]

Tune In Tonight For The Only Vice Presidential Debate Before The Election On November 3rd

Vice President Pence and Kamala Harris will debate in the only vice presidential debate tonight in Salt Lake City.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:34Published