Town Of Brookline Prepares Ballots For November Election

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 24.



Related videos from verified sources Thousands of voters already cast ballots in November election



Voters seem to be wasting no time in filling out ballots and returning them in person at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office on Military Trail. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:28 Published 1 week ago Michigan at record 2.5 million absentee ballot requests for November election



The State of Michigan continues to see a record number of absentee ballot requests with just five weeks until the 2020 general election. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:07 Published 1 week ago Dems Push All Voting Options as Trump Continues to Slam Mail-In Ballots



As the November election draws closer, more people are considering in-person voting as concerns over the mail-in voting grow. Democrats are encouraging people to "vote by any means" as President Donald.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:46 Published 2 weeks ago