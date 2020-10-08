Remembering Jim Rogers: Arizona hockey coach has passed away

A fixture in the Valley hockey community passed away Tuesday at his rink in Arcadia, leaving community members heartbroken and shocked.

Jim Rogers was 55 years old.

Phoenix police are investigating his death, but family members said he died of natural causes.

Rogers owned three of the AZ Ice rinks: Arcadia, Peoria and Gilbert.

He worked with the Valley of the Sun Hockey Association and the Arizona Amateur Hockey Association.

He dedicated 40 years of his life to the sport.