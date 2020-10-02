Global  
 

Donald Trump hails virus treatment

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Donald Trump hails virus treatment

Donald Trump hails virus treatment

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday credited an experimental drug treatmentwith helping his recovery from Covid-19 and suggested his diagnosis could be a“blessing in disguise" for the nation's battle against the pandemic — eventhough there is no way for the president or his doctors to know that the drughad any effect.

In a new White House video posted Wednesday evening, Trumpsaid his illness had shed light on an experimental antibody cocktail that hecredited for his improved condition.


