Donald Trump hails virus treatment

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday credited an experimental drug treatmentwith helping his recovery from Covid-19 and suggested his diagnosis could be a“blessing in disguise" for the nation's battle against the pandemic — eventhough there is no way for the president or his doctors to know that the drughad any effect.

In a new White House video posted Wednesday evening, Trumpsaid his illness had shed light on an experimental antibody cocktail that hecredited for his improved condition.