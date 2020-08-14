Global  
 

ACA Reduced Number Of Americans With 'Catastrophic' Health Costs

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Researchers have found a nearly 20% decline in "catastrophic" healthcare expenditures.

The extraordinary decline has been linked to the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare".

Researchers found that an estimated 11.2 million Americans experienced "catastrophic" healthcare expenditures in 2017.

That number is down from 13.6 million in 2010, researchers reported.

Researchers defined catastrophic health expenditures as out-of-pocket costs that exceed 40% of your income.


