Harris says she would absolutely take a vaccine if it was recommended by public health professionals, but not if only President Trump says to.

Sen. Harris says she would not receive a COVID vaccine if Trump recommended it

President Donald Trump's battle with COVID-19, his age and the age of his Democratic challenger Joe...

When Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Vice President Mike Pence face off Wednesday night in the...

Dr Ausberto Torres Harris says Joe would be better for the US economy and promises to repeal tax laws enacted by Potus that benefit th… https://t.co/kdW5WmzKxk 31 minutes ago