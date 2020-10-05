Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris and Mike Pence spar over healthcare
Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence take jabs at each others' stances on healthcare.
U.S. virus response 'greatest failure' in history -HarrisDuring a 90-minute debate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure..
Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence differ on COVID-19 response and plansSenator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence offer competing viewpoints on America's COVID-19 response.
Sen. Harris says she would not receive a COVID vaccine if Trump recommended itHarris says she would absolutely take a vaccine if it was recommended by public health professionals, but not if only President Trump says to.