Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris and Mike Pence spar over healthcare

Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence take jabs at each others' stances on healthcare.


Plexiglass to separate candidates at vice presidential debate

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will be separated by a see-through barrier to reduce the risk of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNPRFOXNews.comCBS News


Race for the White House: Harris-Pence debate will have plexiglass shield

Race for the White House: Harris-Pence debate will have plexiglass shield United States vice-presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate with a plexiglass...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris claims she won't take vaccine if Trump recommends

VP Pence slammed Harris for 'undermining public confidence' in a potential vaccine.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Denver Post



U.S. virus response 'greatest failure' in history -Harris [Video]

U.S. virus response 'greatest failure' in history -Harris

During a 90-minute debate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published
Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence differ on COVID-19 response and plans [Video]

Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence differ on COVID-19 response and plans

Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence offer competing viewpoints on America's COVID-19 response.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 01:13Published
Sen. Harris says she would not receive a COVID vaccine if Trump recommended it [Video]

Sen. Harris says she would not receive a COVID vaccine if Trump recommended it

Harris says she would absolutely take a vaccine if it was recommended by public health professionals, but not if only President Trump says to.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:31Published