CityBus making more bus stops ADA friendly

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 48 seconds ago

The transportation system recently conducted a system-wide analysis of over 800 bus stops in their system.

CityBus of Greater Lafayette is working to make their bus stops more ADA friendly.

Ada friendly.

The transportation system recently conducted a system wide analysis of over 800 bus stops in their system.

During that analysis the transportation system looked at what bus stops needed shelters or didn't have direct access to a sidewalk.

Now they are revamping six frequently used stops to make transportation more accessible to people who may have a disability.

You can see stops that will be updated on your screen now.

Bryce gipson the manager of development at citybus says this process is something that needed to be done.

"i would say that we are a life-line for a lot people on mobility devices that may not be able to get out of the house otherwise.

So it's really important for us to make sure we are meeting their needs and they have access to our system like everyone else does."

City bus worked with the area plan commission to help fund these improvements.

The stops that are being updated first..

Are stops that are the most highly traveled.

There's a growing problem on