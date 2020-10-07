Saints game could be moved to Indianapolis due to Hurricane Delta

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 minutes ago

Playing home games out of New Orleans due to hurricanes is an all too familiar reality for the Saints who might just have to do so once again due to Hurricane Delta.

- playing home games out of new - orleans due to hurricanes is- an all too familiar reality, fo- the saints... who might just- have to do so once again... due- to hurricane delta.

- currently scheduled to host the- los angeles - chargers, on monday night - football... the saints are- working with the n-f-l, on a- contingency plan... as they - continue to track delta's - progress... through the - gulf of mexico.

- one option is to move the game- to lucas oil stadium, in- indianapolis... which is vacant- during a week 5 road game, for- the colts.- delta is expected to make - landfall in louisiana or texas,- on friday...- which is something news 25's- ryan mahan... can tell you- much more about.- a source later told e-s-p-n...- the game is not expected to be- moved... but no official word - yet.- even if the saints are able to- play, at the superdome... new - orleans mayor la-toya cantrell- has denied a request, from- the team... to allow fans, at - the game.

- instead... it'll still be - limited to 750 family members o- players, coaches and staff... a- the saints target an- october 25th return date, for - fans... against the carolina- panthers.