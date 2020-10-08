Five Coast players selected from MS/AL All-Star Game

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 days ago

Of the 40 players selected for this year’s Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic, five of them hail from right here on the Gulf Coast.

- that includes two from biloxi - high school... starting with- ole miss commit elijah- sabbatini... a three-star safet- for the - indians... who leads the team,- with two fumble recoveries... - and - is third on the team, with 24 - solo tackles... despite missing- last week's game, due to injury- his running mate... defensive - - - - lineman devon smith... has- division i offers from kansas..- south alabama... and troy... an- makes the roster... despite - being sidelined with a- significant - leg injury, of his own.

- moving on to d'iberville... - - - - where minnesota commit justin - walley has been absolutely- dominating... on both sides of- the - ball.

- the three-star cornerback not - only leads the warriors, with 2- total tackles... he's also the- team's leading rusher, with - more than 13 yards per carry...- adding up to 548 yards and- nine touchdowns.- he even leads the team, with 15- receptions... and another 215 - yards receiving.- at harrison central... it's - mississippi state commit jacobi- moore... who's currently- recovering, from a torn - meniscus.

- however... the three-star - wideout still leads the red - rebels, with 250 receiving- yards... to go along with three- touchdowns, on 10 catches.- last but not least... is george- county's m-j daniels... who - does just about everything, for- the rebels.

- the mississippi state commit is- a four-star cornerback... - and quarterback... and the- team's second-leading - rusher... combining for six - touchdowns, on offense... to go- along with a defensive- touchdown... and even a punt- return for touchdown.

- this year's game will be played- on december 12th... in- montgomery.

- moving onto the bernard - blackwell all-star classic... - normally played at gulfport's - milner stadium... but this- year... - time and location... yet to be- determined.

- once again... biloxi with the - most coast representation,- on the south team... in the for- of defensive- lineman marcus dickey... runnin- back k-k kendrick... and- offensive lineman weston kropp.- other players making the cut ar- east central defensive- lineman raidon williams...- george county offensive - lineman derek howell... gulfpor- specialist tres - ladner... as well as admirals - defensive back jacob- stevenson... harrison central - linebacker ricky- willis... moss point quarterbac- deuce lee ii... - picayune linebacker austin- samples... and poplarville- defensive back torry polk.- gulfport head coach john- archie... and poplarville head- man jay beech... are two of