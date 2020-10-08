Killin it for Cancer Night at Frontier High School

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 4 minutes ago

Continued tonight... and we'll get to that... but first we head to chalmers for frontier and twin lakes volleyball... almost everyone in the building had one of these on... that's cause it was killin it for cancer night.... a fundraiser for staff member peter johnson's cancer treatment... the falcons raised over 53-hundred dollars... alright out to chalmers we go.... dark green was the color of the game... falcons looking to improve to 15-9.... easy to do when you're playing for something this big... becky segal and company looking for momentum before the postseason... frontier went up early.... here's olivia newcome... 39 total kills for the falcons....each one of those earns a 57 dollar donation... but serving was impeccable as well..

Heres camy clapper... during this series she went 5-for 6... oh you think i mean 5 for six balls in bounds??

Nope.

Aces.... frontier goes up two sets./..

Twin lakes didnt give it to them tooo easy... avery darlin but tonight belonged to the falcons.... 3-1 the final set score... coach becky segal says tonight's fundraiser was all about the community... west lafayette def.

Boone grove 5-1 carson cooke had a hat trick and then some... 4 goals for the senior... they'll go onto play logansport in the final mccutcheon def.

Jeff 7-0... shutout at ellison stadium there.... faith christian def.

Cc 6-2..

Four second half goals for the eagles in that one... they'll play north white in the sectional final this weekend... logansport def.

Harrison 2-1 and rounding us out... logansport tops harrison by one goal... the berries to meet west lafayette in the final this weekend... it's the best thing that almost happened last year... a