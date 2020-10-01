Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban

Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban

During Wednesday's debate, USA Today journalist Susan Page asked Vice President Mike Pence: "If Roe v.

Wade is overturned, would you want your home state to ban all abortions?" Pence did not directly answer the question.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris [Video]

'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris directly said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Donald Trump's administration that is not embraced by scientific advisers but pushed by the President, she will not take it. Harris said, "If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm not taking it." On his response, US VP Mike Pence asked Kamala Harris to not stop playing politics with lives. He said, "We have vaccine. You are undermining confidence in an eventual coronavirus vaccine by saying you wouldn't take it unless it was endorsed by public health experts. Stop playing politics with people's lives." Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC ahead of US elections 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Coronavirus Takes Debate Center Stage as Pence, Harris Skirmish

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris met in a face-off that was more civil than the unruly presidential event but featured sharp exchanges over..
NYTimes.com

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence disagree on whether 'justice was served' in Breonna Taylor case

 Sen. Kamala Harris said she does not believe Breonna Taylor received justice. Vice President Mike Pence said he trusts the justice system.
USATODAY.com

Sen. Kamala Harris defends her law enforcement record during the VP debate

 Sen. Kamala Harris discusses her law enforcement and criminal justice record to Vice President Pence during the VP debate.
USATODAY.com

Susan Page Susan Page American journalist

Fly lands on Pence's hair during vice presidential debate

 For the first and only vice presidential debate, Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence took the stage with moderator Susan Page of USA Today —..
CBS News

Watch LIVE: Mike Pence and Kamala Harris debate

 12 feet apart. Plexiglass between them. Watch the only vice presidential debate. USA TODAY's Susan Page is moderating.
USATODAY.com

VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown

 Who: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris What: 2020 Vice Presidential debate Where: University of Utah, Salt Lake City When: 7 October 2020..
WorldNews

Susan Page: Five things to know about the moderator of Wednesday's VP debate

 Susan Page, USA TODAY's Washington Bureau chief, will moderate the debate between vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com

Roe v. Wade Landmark 1973 United States Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion

Biden pledges to make Roe v. Wade "law of the land"

 Even with Roe intact, access to abortion is hanging on by a thread in states across the South and Midwest.
CBS News

Judge Amy Coney Barrett talks Roe v. Wade, what a Trump Supreme Court would look like

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett spoke at Jacksonville University's Public Policy Institute in 2016 discussing what a Trump Supreme Court would look like.
 
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett discusses abortion, Roe v. Wade

 Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett discussed Roe v. Wade at Jacksonville University's Public Policy Institute in 2016.
 
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court nominee Amy Barrett signed anti-abortion letter accompanying ad calling to overturn Roe v. Wade

 Barrett's name appeared on an anti-abortion letter that accompanied a newspaper ad calling for "an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade."
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Pence Dodges Question About Abortion in Order to Praise Trump, Attack Dems Over Kavanaugh Hearings

Vice President *Mike Pence* decided to sing the praises of Judge *Amy Coney Barrett* on Wednesday...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this