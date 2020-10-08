Benji the Dove Movie Trailer

Plot synopsis: A tender tale of four boys who are rapidly coming to terms with school, bullies, friendship, and loyalty.

Not to be limited by a poor upbringing, they tap their immense creativity and imagination to create The Order of the Red Dragon, a brotherhood of knights determined to fight injustice with justice.

It's terribly exciting, and life is one big adventure.

But when fissures appear in the friendship, their adventure turns dark, and they are forced to face real-world dilemmas, and muster all they've got to save each other.

The film is based off the critically acclaimed book of the same name.

Director: Kevin Arbouet Writer: Kevin Arbouet, Brandon Dickerson Starring: Karen Pittman, Kelly AuCoin, Lynn Cohen