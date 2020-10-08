"Trump is infecting you" — activists illuminate DC buildings
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
"Trump is infecting you" — activists illuminate DC buildings
Activists illuminated buildings in Washington D.C., messaging to workers at the White House to take paid leave on October 6.
Activists illuminated buildings in Washington D.C., messaging to workers at the White House to take paid leave on October 6.
The Paid Leave for All campaign is a growing collaborative of organizations fighting for paid family and medical leave for all working people.