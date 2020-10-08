Global  
 

"Trump is infecting you" — activists illuminate DC buildings

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Activists illuminated buildings in Washington D.C., messaging to workers at the White House to take paid leave on October 6.

The Paid Leave for All campaign is a growing collaborative of organizations fighting for paid family and medical leave for all working people.




