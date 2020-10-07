Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:13s - Published
US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence

US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took their stand on climate change.

VP Pence said, "With regard to climate change, President Trump made it clear that we're going to listen to the science.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would put us back in Paris climate accord, they would impose new green deal which would crush American energy.

US has reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord.

We've done it through innovation and natural gas." While Senator Kamala Harris said, "This (Trump) administration doesn't believe in science."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US [Video]

VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America. VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and said, "I must tell you this that the presumption is here consistently from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that America is systematically racist. This is great insult. I want everyone to know who put on uniform of law and enforcement everyday that I and President Trump are with you." Senator Harris shut him down by giving examples of Trump's 'behaviour' towards protesters and said, "I am not here to be lectured by the Vice President. I am only one on this stage who has personally prosecuted from sexual assault to homicide." She called out Trump for 'insulting' protesters and said, "This is who we have as a President and America deserves better. Joe Biden would be the President who'll bring our country together and he recognises beauty in our diversity. "

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published
Peaceful transfer of power? Pence says 'we are going to win' [Video]

Peaceful transfer of power? Pence says 'we are going to win'

During Wednesday night's debate, Vice President Mike Pence was asked what he would "personally do" if President Donald Trump did not accept a peaceful transfer of power following the election results. Pence replied, "I think we are going to win."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Pence criticized for answer about Breonna Taylor

 "Pence's response to the question 'did Breonna Taylor receive justice' was disgusting," rapper Megan Thee Stallion wrote in a tweet, which went viral.
CBS News

After VP debate, fans are hoping 'The Fly' actor Jeff Goldblum will land on this week's 'SNL'

 After a fly landed on VP Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate, fans thought of Jeff Goldblum's sci-fi film "The Fly" and "SNL."
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Trump soldier Mike Pence faces off with an impressive Kamala Harris: Mastio and Lawrence

 Pence didn't even pretend Trump has a plan to protect insurance for people with preexisting conditions. And Harris didn't answer on 'packing the court.'
USATODAY.com

Vice-presidential debate: Pence and Harris claims fact-checked

 Face-off between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris covered coronavirus, the economy and the environment.
BBC News

Pence denies systemic racism, Harris decrys Trump administration 'pattern' of racism in historic debate

 Sen. Kamala Harris, the nation's first Black vice presidential nominee, pointed to President Donald Trump's long history of racist remarks.
USATODAY.com

Paris Paris Capital of France

Kenzo Takada, Japanese fashion designer, dead at 81 [Video]

Kenzo Takada, Japanese fashion designer, dead at 81

According to 'The New York Times,' Takada died on Sunday at a hospital in Paris in the middle of Paris Fashion Week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Rafael Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

 PARIS: Having finished his quarter-final match at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafa Nadal questioned organisers' decision to schedule no fewer..
WorldNews

Match-fixing investigation launched over French Open match

 A women's doubles match at the ongoing 2020 French Open tournament is under investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office due to irregular betting patterns...
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 response in debate

 Mike Pence defended the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans Wednesday, while Democratic..
USATODAY.com
'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris [Video]

'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris directly said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Donald Trump's administration that is not embraced by scientific advisers but pushed by the President, she will not take it. Harris said, "If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm not taking it." On his response, US VP Mike Pence asked Kamala Harris to not stop playing politics with lives. He said, "We have vaccine. You are undermining confidence in an eventual coronavirus vaccine by saying you wouldn't take it unless it was endorsed by public health experts. Stop playing politics with people's lives." Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC ahead of US elections 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID [Video]

US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID

Ahead of US elections 2020, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC. While replying to a question on COVID-19 response, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said, "American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in history of our country. 210 thousand people died in last several months. President and Vice President were informed about nature of this pandemic that is lethal and airborne. Even today, they still don't have a plan. Joe Biden has." In response US Vice President Mike Pence said, "When I look at their plan, they talk about advancing testing, creating new PPE kits and developing vaccine. Looks a little bit like plagiarism which Joe Biden knows little about."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:47Published

Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 "Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs," Swift said in an interview for V Magazine.
CBS News

Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence https://t.co/b87e4maJLP… https://t.co/kNYWSYpxTk 22 minutes ago

rituparnasarm10

rituparna bharat sarma US VP Debate going on where #ClimateChange get preference,VP Mike Pence says- US reduced CO2 more than Countries… https://t.co/qLEwIxRiHR 29 minutes ago

iamrajveersinha

RajVeer Sinha RT @ANI: US has reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord. We've done it through innovation & natural gas. Bid… 1 hour ago

MSteitz468

Mark @naturalblue2 @Glassofwater420 @MortierBarb @HKrassenstein @realDonaldTrump We reduced carbon emissions more than a… https://t.co/NSnYIGPl7J 1 hour ago

FriendofAm

Babs RT @bansisharma: 6. Mike Pence: "What's remarkable is that America has reduced CO2 more than the countries which are still in Paris Accord,… 2 hours ago

JackBondNJ

Common Sense @andrewwgold @BrandonStraka So you reject the fact that "the US has reduced more CO2 than the countries in the Pari… https://t.co/Nm9nS2NBH3 2 hours ago

Md15511006D

M.D. RT @powerthefuture: Yes!! "The US had reduced CO2 more than the countries still in the Paris Climate Accord. We just did it through innova… 2 hours ago

BTBergertime

Brian Berger, MD Pence: “The US has reduced CO2 more than the countries...still in the Paris accord. But we’ve done it through innov… https://t.co/h3z48TFLk8 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vice Presidential Debate: What Americans Are Talking About [Video]

Vice Presidential Debate: What Americans Are Talking About

CBS 2's Chris Tye has a look at people's reactions to the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:35Published
Pandemic Front And Center At VP Debate [Video]

Pandemic Front And Center At VP Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris traded barbs during an often-spirited showdown. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:06Published
Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence differ on COVID-19 response and plans [Video]

Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence differ on COVID-19 response and plans

Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence offer competing viewpoints on America's COVID-19 response.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 01:13Published