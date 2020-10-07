Hundreds took to the streets of Minneapolis on October 8 to protest the release-on-bail of Derek Chauvin, one of the police officers charged in George Floyd's death.

Hundreds protest in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin released on bail following Geroge Floyd killing

Chauvin paid bail amounting to $1 million.

Hundreds of National Guard soldiers and police were dispatched to maintain peace.

Video owner Dennis Klicker captured on his camera a group of protesters passing in front of his home in Portland Avenue, Minneapolis at about 8 p.m.