Hundreds protest in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin released on bail following Geroge Floyd killing

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s
Hundreds took to the streets of Minneapolis on October 8 to protest the release-on-bail of Derek Chauvin, one of the police officers charged in George Floyd's death.

Hundreds took to the streets of Minneapolis on October 8 to protest the release-on-bail of Derek Chauvin, one of the police officers charged in George Floyd's death.

Chauvin paid bail amounting to $1 million.

Hundreds of National Guard soldiers and police were dispatched to maintain peace.

Video owner Dennis Klicker captured on his camera a group of protesters passing in front of his home in Portland Avenue, Minneapolis at about 8 p.m.




