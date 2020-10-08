Immaculate reception: Woman gives birth to baby aboard flight in India, greeted with hero's welcome

A woman delivered a baby boy inside Indian airline IndiGo’s New Delhi-Bengaluru flight on October 7.

A video shows passengers deplaning the flight that took off from northern India’s New Delhi and landed in southern India’s Bengaluru airport with the ground crew cheering and applauding the successful delivery.

Both the mother and the child are healthy and flight 6E 122 landed at the Bengaluru airport at 7:40 p.m., a statement from IndiGo confirmed.

Luckily, Dr. Sailaja Vallabhaneni, a trained gynaecologist and obstetric surgeon, was aboard the flight and helped deliver the baby.

She has experience of over 13 years and is currently working at Cloud Nine hospitals.