The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Founders Edition Design in Studio

Emotive, efficient, electrifying: the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV marks a pioneering step forward in the Czech carmaker’s electromobility strategy.

The first ŠKODA production model based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform combines brand-typical virtues such as a generous amount of space and an emotive design with fun yet sustainable driving.

There is a choice of three battery sizes and five power variants, depending on requirements.

The all-electric SUV is set to be built at ŠKODA’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav, making it the first MEB-based Volkswagen Group vehicle in Europe to be produced outside Germany.