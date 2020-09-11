Global  
 

Eat Wheaties! Movie Clip - Awkward Family Dinner

Eat Wheaties! Movie Clip - Awkward Family Dinner

Eat Wheaties! Movie Clip - Awkward Family Dinner

Eat Wheaties!

Movie Clip - Awkward Family Dinner - Plot synopsis: After being named co-chair of his college reunion, lonely software executive Sid Straw (TONY HALE) joins Facebook and reaches out to his former classmates - including celebrity actress Elizabeth Banks.

But Sid’s struggles to connect in real life, particularly his sister in law (ELISHA CUTHBERT), lead him to spend more and more time on the star’s fan page, causing his life to unravel.

With a restraining order preventing him from even attending the reunion, Sid must hire a discount lawyer (Paul Walter Hauser) and fight back, while rediscovering the best version of himself he'd lost along the way.

Director: Scott Abramovitch Screenwriters: Scott Abramovitch, based on the book "The Locklear Letters" by Michael Kun Producers: Scottt Abramovitch, David J.

Phillips Cast: Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development), Elisha Cuthbert (24, The Ranch), Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya, Cobra Kai), Alan Tudyk (Star Wars: Rogue One, Firefly), Danielle Brooks(Orange Is The New Black), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs, Roseanne)


