Eat Wheaties! Movie Clip - Awkward Family Dinner

Eat Wheaties!

Movie Clip - Awkward Family Dinner - Plot synopsis: After being named co-chair of his college reunion, lonely software executive Sid Straw (TONY HALE) joins Facebook and reaches out to his former classmates - including celebrity actress Elizabeth Banks.

But Sidโ€™s struggles to connect in real life, particularly his sister in law (ELISHA CUTHBERT), lead him to spend more and more time on the starโ€™s fan page, causing his life to unravel.

With a restraining order preventing him from even attending the reunion, Sid must hire a discount lawyer (Paul Walter Hauser) and fight back, while rediscovering the best version of himself he'd lost along the way.

Director: Scott Abramovitch Screenwriters: Scott Abramovitch, based on the book "The Locklear Letters" by Michael Kun Producers: Scottt Abramovitch, David J.

Phillips Cast: Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development), Elisha Cuthbert (24, The Ranch), Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya, Cobra Kai), Alan Tudyk (Star Wars: Rogue One, Firefly), Danielle Brooks(Orange Is The New Black), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs, Roseanne)