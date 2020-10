MLB on FOX crew on where Dodgers must turn after Kenley Jansen meltdown

The MLB on FOX crew discusses closer options for the Los Angeles Dodgers after Kenley Jansen struggled again, allowing two runs in 2/3 innings on Wednesday night in a 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres.

They're convinced L.A.

Can't go back to Jansen in the ninth inning this postseason.