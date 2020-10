History-maker Davis: Poch, Gerrard lead tributes Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:19s - Published 6 hours ago History-maker Davis: Poch, Gerrard lead tributes Mauricio Pochettino, Steven Gerrard and Virgil van Dijk are among those who have paid tribute to Steven Davis as the midfielder prepares to become Northern Ireland's most capped player. 0

