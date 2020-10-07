Global  
 

Hurricane Delta waves crash into the Cayman Islands

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Footage shows George Town Harbour in the Cayman Islands on Tuesday evening (October 6) as Hurricane Delta passes through the area.

The storm increased from a 35mph tropical depression to a 130mph category four hurricane in just 30 hours.

Forecasters warned it would be ''extremely dangerous'' when it hits land.

Locals said that conditions were ''beginning to deteriorate on the west side of Grand Cayman''.

Later in the evening at night time, waves were see crashing into Macabuca, West Bay.




