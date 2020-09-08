Global  
 

How a small Belgian business is helping the Commission HQ go green

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:50s - Published
The EU's Berlaymont building at the heart of Brussels' European district has set the objective of becoming carbon neutral by the end of the decade.

And one small Belgian company is helping it to do so, recycling the huge campaign banners that hang from its walls.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Berlaymont building Berlaymont building seat of the European Commission of the European Union


City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

