How a small Belgian business is helping the Commission HQ go green
The EU's Berlaymont building at the heart of Brussels' European district has set the objective of becoming carbon neutral by the end of the decade.
And one small Belgian company is helping it to do so, recycling the huge campaign banners that hang from its walls.
