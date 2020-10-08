Two school dropouts have created a "sea cycle" as a makeshift liferaft to prevent beachgoers from drowning in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

School dropouts in India build 'sea cycle' to prevent residents from drowning

Azharuddin and Nazharuddin, 25-year-old twins in Keelakarai municipality, work as ambulance drivers and are frequently called upon to attend emergencies.

The scenic beaches in the town attract tourists but as there are no police or lifeguards in several spots, drowning accidents are frequently reported.

Hameed, a friend of the twins, said it takes time to organise boats during a crisis.

The two men, who are active social workers as well, decided to build a "sea cycle" which can be deployed at a short notice.

The brothers used water cans and bicycle parts such as pedals, a chain and modified wheels to construct the vehicle.

They spent about two months outside of work hours making the cycle.

The cycle can move at a speed of 10 miles per hour and it can carry life jackets, tubes and other life-saving equipment.

“Next time there is an emergency at the sea, we will hopefully respond better,” the brothers say.

This footage was filmed on September 26.