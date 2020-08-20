Trending: Kelly Rowland is expecting baby no.2, Ozzy Osbourne remembers Eddie Van Halen, and GLOW star Marc Maron calls for a mo

Kelly Rowland is expecting a baby. The singer/actress/TV personality went public with her baby bump on the cover of Women's Health magazine. Rowland told the magazine that she and husband Tim Weatherspoon wanted to have another child. "We had been talking about it loosely, and then Covid happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,'" Rowland said. The 39-year-old star said she wasn't expecting to get pregnant right away, but is happy she did.
Items belonging to some of the music world's biggest stars, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Robert Plant and U2, are to go under the auctioneer's hammer in Beverly Hills next week to raise money for musicians struggling to made ends meet in the coronavirus pandemic. Gloria Tso has more.