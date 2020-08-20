Global  
 

Trending: Kelly Rowland is expecting baby no.2, Ozzy Osbourne remembers Eddie Van Halen, and GLOW star Marc Maron calls for a mo
In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now...

Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality from Texas

Kelly Rowland reveals she's pregnant [Video]

Kelly Rowland reveals she's pregnant

Rowland made the announcement by posing for the cover of 'Women's Health' with her pregnant stomach exposed.

Kelly Rowland Announces She Is Pregnant [Video]

Kelly Rowland Announces She Is Pregnant

Kelly Rowland is expecting a baby. The singer/actress/TV personality went public with her baby bump on the cover of Women's Health magazine. Rowland told the magazine that she and husband Tim Weatherspoon wanted to have another child. "We had been talking about it loosely, and then Covid happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,'" Rowland said. The 39-year-old star said she wasn't expecting to get pregnant right away, but is happy she did.

Marc Maron Marc Maron American comedian, podcaster, writer, and actor


Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne English heavy metal vocalist and songwriter

Ozzy Osbourne was 'blown away' by White House invitation [Video]

Ozzy Osbourne was 'blown away' by White House invitation

Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, has shared that the rocker was "blown away" by an invite from then-President George W. Bush to the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Billie Eilish's ukelele goes up for sale [Video]

Billie Eilish's ukelele goes up for sale

Items belonging to some of the music world's biggest stars, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Robert Plant and U2, are to go under the auctioneer's hammer in Beverly Hills next week to raise money for musicians struggling to made ends meet in the coronavirus pandemic. Gloria Tso has more.

Ozzy Osbourne gave up on 'painful' sleeve tattoo plans [Video]

Ozzy Osbourne gave up on 'painful' sleeve tattoo plans

Ozzy Osbourne has found when it comes to tattoos he has limits in his old age.

Eddie Van Halen Eddie Van Halen American rock musician

Remembering Eddie Van Halen

 Eddie Van Halen, one of the founding members of the band Van Halen, died on Tuesday at age 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Joe Levy, editor at large at..
Hollywood Remembers Eddie Van Halen | THR News [Video]

Hollywood Remembers Eddie Van Halen | THR News

Eddie Van Halen's death from cancer at the age of 65 has shaken up Hollywood and the music industry, with numerous stars quickly taking to social media to pay tribute to the legendary guitarist.

CBS Evening News, October 6, 2020

 Trump abruptly ends coronavirus stimulus bill negotiations; Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen dies at age 65
Rock Legends Gene Simmons and Ozzy Osbourne React to Eddie Van Halen's Sudden Death (Exclusive)

ET exclusively spoke with both Gene Simmons and Ozzy Osbourne about the death of rock legend Eddie...
