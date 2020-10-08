Fly on Mike Pence's head steals debate with Kamala Harris | Oneindia News

While senator Kamala Harris and US Vice President Mike Pence debated late on Wednesday night, an unexpected show stopper would become the talk of the town.

Towards the end of the debate, a common housefly went and perched on Pence's head, standing out clearly against his crisp white hair.

And everyone's eyes were glued to it.

