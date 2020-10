Djokovic admits to neck and shoulder issues Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:28s - Published 4 minutes ago Djokovic admits to neck and shoulder issues Novak Djokovic says he experienced neck and shoulder issues during his French Open quarter-final win against Pablo Carrebo Busta. 0

