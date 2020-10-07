Global  
 

Eddie Van Halen's widow 'shattered' by rocker's death

Eddie Van Halen's widow 'shattered' by rocker's death

Eddie Van Halen's widow 'shattered' by rocker's death

The death of rock legend Eddie Van Halen has "shattered" the heart of his widow into "a million pieces".


Trending: Kelly Rowland is expecting baby no.2, Ozzy Osbourne remembers Eddie Van Halen, and GLOW star Marc Maron calls for a mo

Trending: Kelly Rowland is expecting baby no.2, Ozzy Osbourne remembers Eddie Van Halen, and GLOW star Marc Maron calls for a mo

In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now...

Remembering Eddie Van Halen

 Eddie Van Halen, one of the founding members of the band Van Halen, died on Tuesday at age 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Joe Levy, editor at large at..
Guitar rock god Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band...
Eddie Van Halen's Widow 'Shattered' by Husband's Death

Janie Liszewski, who had been married to the Van Halen star since 2009, has paid tribute to the late...
Eddie Van Halen's widow says her 'heart and soul have been shattered'

Eddie Van Halen’s widow said her “heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces” as...
Van Halen's death brings awareness of throat cancer, local survivor shares what you should know

Van Halen's death brings awareness of throat cancer, local survivor shares what you should know

At 65-years-old, legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen’s death rocked the music world.

Eddie Van Halen Remembered

Eddie Van Halen Remembered

Trailblazing guitarist, songwriter, producer and co-founder of Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen lost his battle with cancer yesterday at the age of 65. The rock world as well as his family took to social..

Eddie Van Halen tribute from talented teen

Eddie Van Halen tribute from talented teen

Justus Bedard is a 14-year old, self-taught guitar player. He has been educated by the classic rock masters via YouTube. His favorite was Eddie Van Halen.

