Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Calls Covid-19 Diagnosis: 'Blessing From God'

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Donald Trump Calls Covid-19 Diagnosis: 'Blessing From God'
Donald Trump Calls Covid-19 Diagnosis: 'Blessing From God'

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump claims he's cured from experimental drug by a company he owns stocks for. Currently pushing for emergency approval

Saying his COVID-19 diagnosis is a ‘blessing from God’, Donald Trump pledges to make experimental...
Upworthy - Published

Donald Trump Says He Feels 'Great' & Coronavirus Diagnosis Was 'A Blessing From God'

Donald Trump is providing an update about his health. The 74-year-old President of the United States...
Just Jared - Published

Biden: Trump Diagnosis a 'Bracing Reminder' to Take COVID Seriously

Democrat Joe Biden called President Donald Trump's diagnosis of COVID-19 a "bracing reminder" that...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

mrbaxteria

Baxter Ivon RT @USRealityCheck: Cooper slams Covid-19 infected Trump: Gay people with HIV can be arrested CNN's Anderson Cooper calls out President Don… 30 minutes ago

Sixto_Torres

Sixto Torres Top story: Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debate reaction, Trump calls Covid diagnosis 'blessing' – live updates | US… https://t.co/SAeo4epoLe 37 minutes ago

jinxiejae

jae heartlenn RT @HillReporter: Donald Trump, Juiced Up on Antibodies and Steroids, Falsely Claims to Be Cured of COVID-19 and Calls Diagnosis ‘a Blessin… 41 minutes ago

HarryGrayson12

Harry Grayson RT @guardiannews: Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debate reaction, Trump calls Covid diagnosis 'blessing' – live updates https://t.co/eJXAzgic… 42 minutes ago

0xcusesfitness

Rahul Mookerjee The Trumpinator says it in a way only HE CAN - a true BOSS! A true LEADER OF MEN! And the only thing I'd add is the… https://t.co/kHX6mJOGxB 1 hour ago

SukiyakiSong

知足的隠遁者 RT @guardian: Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debate reaction, Trump calls Covid diagnosis 'blessing' – live updates https://t.co/ADzBGQ5o5B 1 hour ago