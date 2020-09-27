Prince William tells Sir David Attenborough about the Earthshot Prize

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize, which will give away £50m over 10 years to projects which help solve some of the biggest global problems. The duke has said he wants to inspire positivity and optimism, as the world faces an important decade.

Sir David was consulted as part of the two year process to form the Earthshot Prize, continuing the relationship between the veteran naturalist and the Royal Family.