Spike Lee never knew Chadwick Boseman was battling cancer during 'Da 5 Bloods' shoot

Spike Lee had no idea Chadwick Boseman was battling colon cancer while shooting 'Da 5 Bloods' and put his sickly look down to the heat and conditions in the Thai jungle.


Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman American actor

Chadwick Boseman asked his Pastor Brother for a dying prayer [Video]

Chadwick Boseman asked his Pastor Brother for a dying prayer

The 'Black Panther' actor died in August following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Still Grieving Chadwick Boseman, Brother, Son, Superstar

 To his brothers and his hometown in Anderson, S.C., the “Black Panther” actor, who died in August at age 43, was a friend who tried his best. “His best was..
Spike Lee Spike Lee American film director, film producer, writer, and actor

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed in Atlanta

 Spike Lee recalled how the actor "did his thang" in his films including "Clockers," "Bamboozled" and "He Got Game"
Spike Lee pays tribute to actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd

 Byrd, who starred in numerous Spike Lee films, was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday.
Tony-Nominated Actor Found Murdered, His Back Riddled With Bullets [Video]

Tony-Nominated Actor Found Murdered, His Back Riddled With Bullets

Acclaimed for his stage work and his roles in Spike Lee films, Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been murdered. He was 70 years old. Newser reports Byrd was found dead on Saturday at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Police have remained quiet about the incident, but say Byrd was found with multiple bullets in his back. The Tony Award-nominated actor had appeared in several movies, including Lee's Clockers, Get on the Bus, and Chi-Raq. Byrd also appeared in the Ray Charles biopic Ray.

