President Trump says he feels 'perfect,' calls coronavirus infection a 'blessing from God'
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:45s - Published
2 minutes ago
President Trump says he feels 'perfect,' calls coronavirus infection a 'blessing from God'
Trump released a video statement on Twitter to reassure Americans he is feeling well.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Trump says in new video shot outside White House that his Covid-19 infection was ‘a blessing from...
Upworthy - Published
11 hours ago
In a video message posted on his Twitter account, US President Donald Trump also blamed China for the...
SBS - Published
10 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Trump says catching COVID-19 a 'blessing from God' U.S. President Donald Trump declared that catching the coronavirus was a "blessing from God" that exposed him to experimental treatments he vowed would become free for all Americans, in a video address.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:54 Published 59 minutes ago
Donald Trump hails virus treatment US President Donald Trump on Wednesday credited an experimental drug treatmentwith helping his recovery from Covid-19 and suggested his diagnosis could be a“blessing in disguise" for the nation's.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 9 hours ago