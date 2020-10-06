Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Indian Air force on behalf of team 'Tejas'

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Indian Air force on behalf of team 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Indian Air force on behalf of team 'Tejas'

On the occasion of 88th Indian Air Force (IAF) Day, actress Kangana Ranaut took to twitter to extend her greetings to IAF.

#KanganaRanaut


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Air Force Day: Kangana Ranaut extends greetings on behalf of team Tejas

Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to essay the role of an air force pilot in her upcoming film 'Tejas,'...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: IAF conducts air show rehearsal ahead of 88th anniversary [Video]

Watch: IAF conducts air show rehearsal ahead of 88th anniversary

Ahead of its 88th anniversary, Indian Air Force conducted air drills and full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad on October 06. Indian Air Force's Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action [Video]

IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action

The newly inducted Rafale jet has been put on display at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad during the full dress rehearsal of the Air Force Day parade. The Air Force is set to celebrate its 88th..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:27Published
IAF conducts full dress rehearsal at Hindon Base ahead of 88th anniversary [Video]

IAF conducts full dress rehearsal at Hindon Base ahead of 88th anniversary

Ahead of its 88th anniversary, Indian Air Force conducted full dress rehearsal and air drills at Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad on October 06. Paratroopers from IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published