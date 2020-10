Armenians living in Azeri breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh flocked to a local Christian church seeking shelter from shelling by the Azerbaijan's military.

Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders speak exclusively to Euronews The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan talked exclusively to Euronews on Wednesday about the flare-up of deadly violence in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan's forces shell Armenian targets near Terter Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside the conflict zone have been struck, taking the fighting closer to territory from which pipelines carry Azeri gas and oil to Europe.

Canada has halted sales of drone sensors to Turkey over fears they could be used to help Baku fight Armenians in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh. Ankara responded by..

Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire Azeri representatives heading to Geneva and Armenians to Moscow as France, Russia and the US increase efforts to end fighting.

President Rouhani says fighting between its neighbours Azerbaijan and Armenia could escalate.

An official says 90% of the women and children in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh have been displaced by the fighting, amid warnings of a wider regional..

Why Erdogan's flexing muscle in Karabakh President Tayyip Erdogan has thrown Turkey's weight behind Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He sees it as a chance to change the status quo, and boost Turkey's global standing, analysts say. Lucy Fielder reports.

