'Won't contest Bihar polls, but will be part of NDA': Gupteshwar Pandey

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Former DGP and JDU leader Gupteshwar Pandey clarified that he is not contesting Bihar polls.

Pandey, however, added that he is and will be part of NDA and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU.

"Pandey addressed media a day after JDU issued list of candidates for the October-November polls.

Despite speculations, Pandey's name was missing from the list of 115 candidates.

The former state police chief took VRS last month and later was given JDU membership by CM Nitish Kumar.

Pandey had hogged headlines in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

BJP-JDU alliance has agreed upon sharing 121-122 seats in the assembly polls.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases.

The state will vote on October 28, November 3, November 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.


