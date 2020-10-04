'Won't contest Bihar polls, but will be part of NDA': Gupteshwar Pandey

The former Director General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey on October 08 said that he did nothing wrong when he held the top police post in Sushant Singh Rajput death case."What-ever be the reason, it is between senior leaders, I don't know about it. But I did nothing wrong in Sushant Singh Rajput death case and don't have any regret about it. Maharashtra Police humiliated Bihar police and the whole country knows it," said Gupteshwar Pandey when asked "is your ticket was cancelled because you allegedly defamed Maharashtra Police and government in Sushant Singh Rajput death case."
Former Director General of Police (DGP) and Janata Dal (United) leader, Gupteshwar Pandey stated that he is not contesting Bihar elections this year. However, Pandey added that he will be part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Janata Dal (United). "There was probability to contest Bihar election, but this due to some reason I am not fighting Bihar Assembly election this year, but I am with NDA and will always be with them. I work in leadership of NDA and JD (U)," Gupteshwar Pandey said in a press conference in Patna.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at ruling party, Janata Dal (United) over 'dragging' his name in former RJD leader Shakti Malik murder case. He said that their names were dragged into the matter under a political conspiracy. "7 people arrested. As per their statements, it is clear that our names were dragged into the matter under a political conspiracy. Ruling party leveled false allegations against my brother and me," said Tejashwi Yadav, RJD on murder of former RJD state secretary Shakti Malik, in Purnea. "I would like to ask the Chief Minister that is he so scared and frustrated that he would level false allegations? Will Nitish Kumar apologize for the press conference at the Janata Dal (United) office, where their spokespersons leveled baseless allegations? Nitish Kumar and members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should apologize, Tejashwi added. FIR has been lodged against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and four others over the killing of former party leader Shakti Malik on October 05.
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday. The actor, who is out on bail, was marking her presence at the police station. The actor was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Rhea has to mark her presence every day for 10 days at the nearest police station between 11 am and 5 pm. The actor was arrested in a drug-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Rhea was released after 28 days after she was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea for abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriation of funds. Watch the full video for more details.
